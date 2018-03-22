As fantasy baseball owners know all too well, preseason projections for pitching prospects tend to be quite inaccurate. Injury risk is high among pitchers and, as a result, end-of-the-year rotations often look very different than opening day rotations. This frequent chaos often creates unexpected opportunities for rookie hurlers. At the same time, young pitchers are no less prone to injury themselves. This year has already seen one top big league-ready pitching prospect (Brett Honeywell) suffer a ligament tear and be lost for the season, eliminating a popular sleeper from draft cheat sheets (though not from dynasty/keeper league cheat sheets).

Top MLB Prospects: Pitcher sleepers for the 2018 fantasy baseball season

Last year, Alex Reyes experienced a similar fate. In addition, different clubs have different guidelines for annual pitching workloads, but almost all teams have highly structured systems for managing their young pitchers’ innings. These systems aren’t always transparent, predictable, or consistent for every pitcher even within the same organization. That said, there are usually a large number of rookie pitchers who start at least 10 games in any given season, and, while many of them were expected to play big league roles, many others weren’t on anyone’s radar in spring training.

Top MLB Prospects 2018: Pitcher

Japanese righthander Shohei Ohtani signed with the Angels in the offseason and looks poised to be a two-way player in 2018. As a pitcher, Ohtani has plus stuff featuring a fastball that reaches triple-digits as well as a plus splitter that generates swings-and-misses. His two breaking balls (slider and curve) can flash plus but are inconsistent. On the negative side, his fastball is relatively straight and flat so it seems to get squared up more than it should and his command appears to come and go. Ohtani has the stuff to be a No. 1 starter. Whether he reaches that ceiling will depend on the consistency of his breaking pitches and the development of his command. Even as a 23-year-old not-quite-finished product, he’s still at least a No. 2 or 3.

Dodgers righty Walker Buehler has been slowed by back soreness, but he’s impressed during side sessions in big league camp. Injuries have been a concern for Buehler, who is 23, but he has only thrown 103 pro innings. As a result, he’ll be handled carefully and will almost certainly open the season at Triple-A. If he stays healthy, he won’t be there for long. Buehler has good command of plus stuff, including a high-90s fastball, a plus slider, an inconsistent curve, and a developing change. Long-term he’s a No. 2 starter with some risk due to health.

St. Louis righthander Alex Reyes missed 2017 due to Tommy John surgery, but he was on the cusp of the Cardinals’ rotation when he got hurt. He’s been throwing short side sessions in camp and is hoping to return to the majors by May 1. He’ll likely be eased back into regular duty, and he’ll probably have an innings limit, but he has frontline stuff and could end up in the rotation sometime this season. When healthy he showed a dominant three-pitch mix, including a high-90s fastball, sharp curve, and effective changeup.

Flame-throwing White Sox righty Michael Kopech is making a bid for a rotation spot this spring but will probably open the season the minors due to service time concerns. When he’s throwing strikes and hitting his spots, Kopech can be dominant. Unfortunately, his control wavers, though he became more consistent in the second half of last season. Kopech has electric stuff, including an overpowering high-90s fastball, a sharp 90-mph slider, and a decent change. If he can improve his command, he already has the stuff to be a front-of-the-rotation starter.

A's lefty A. J. Puk has started to harness his elite stuff and appears poised to make his major league debut in 2018. Puk has a deadly fastball-slider combo that can intimidate both lefthanded and righthanded hitters and makes him hard to square up (only three home runs allowed in 158 pro innings). Puk’s command is still a work in progress and his changeup needs work. He’ll definitely begin the season in the minors, but if can throw more quality strikes, he’ll be in line for midseason call-up. Long-term, he profiles as at least a No. .3 starter and could be a No. 2 or better with improved command.

Last year, Yankees’ righthander Chance Adams produced dominant numbers at Triple-A (2.89 ERA and .197 batting average against over 21 starts). This spring, Adams is unlikely to win a roster spot right away, but he’s big league ready and should get an opportunity before long. Adams has a plus fastball, an electric slider, and an average changeup. With good command, he looks like a No. 3 starter right now. If he can develop his changeup and learn to trust his stuff a bit more, he could be a No. 2.

Pirates’ righthander Mitch Keller was surprisingly excluded from big league camp this spring, but that probably was due to the fact that he wore down last year after a long season that included an extended stint in the Arizona Fall League. Nevertheless, Keller is close to big league ready and could see time in Pittsburgh before the year is over. Keller already shows good command, and he’s a confident hurler who attacks the strike zone. His loose arm produces a plus fastball, plus curve, and above-average changeup. Overall, he’s close to a finished product and isn’t too far from his potential as a No. 2 starter in the bigs.

The Braves have the best collection of pitching prospects in the game and it’s not even close. Despite having graduated a number of young arms in the past year, the Braves’ system is still loaded.

Lefthanders Max Fried and Luiz Gohara saw big league time in 2017 and are competing for rotation spots this spring. Gohara has been slowed by a groin injury and now he’s dealing with a sprained ankle, but he has electric stuff featuring a high-90s fastball and plus slider. He’ll need to continue to improve his command and develop his changeup to reach his potential, but if it all comes together he could be a solid No. 3 starter in the majors. Fried is 24, but he’s still not a finished product because of below-average command. His low-90s fastball complements his plus curve, but he’ll have to improve his command and develop a solid third pitch to be an effective back-of-the-rotation guy.

Lefthander A.J. Minter was impressive in a 2017 call-up (26/2 K/BB and 3.00 ERA in 16 innings) and should be an important part of the Atlanta bullpen this season. His fastball/slider combo is devastating against lefthanded hitters, but he’s also been effective against righties. Arodys Vizcaino is currently slotted in as the team’s closer, but Minter could steal the job at some point this season.

Righthander Mike Soroka, righthander Kyle Wright, and lefthander Kolby Allard could also make an impact in Atlanta this season. All three are polished pitchers with plus fastballs and above-average off-speed stuff. Soroka posted a 2.75 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 26 Double-A starts while Allard notched a 3.18 ERA and allowed less than a hit per inning in a full season also at Double-A. Wright was the No. 5-overall pick in 2017 and posted a .186 batting average against in 17 innings of pro work. Soroka has pitched well in big league camp and is probably first in line for an opportunity given his poise and above-average command. Long-term he has the potential to be a No. 3 starter and could be better than that if he can improve his changeup. Allard could be a No. 2 starter, but he’ll need to improve the command of his plus fastball and plus curve to reach his potential. Wright has the most upside, but he’s also the riskiest because of his inconsistent control. However, he could advance quickly if he can improve his command. Long-term he has the tools to be a No. 2 starter.

Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Dynasty league pitchers

Innings limits and service time concerns have made it increasingly difficult for rookie pitchers to win rotation spots in spring training. Even if they show well, they’re usually ticketed for the minors, where their innings can be managed and their arbitration clocks can be delayed. The following is a list of some rookie pitchers who are competing for roster spots this spring:

Tyler Beede, RHP, San Francisco. Beede is competing for a rotation spot, but he’s been inconsistent thus far in big league camp. Beede has a broad repertoire of pitches and flashes mid-rotation stuff, but he’s been plagued by inconsistency and poor command.

Carson Fulmer, RHP, White Sox. Fulmer is competing for a back-of-the-rotation spot, but he’s had a rough spring due to inconsistent command. Fulmer showed well in a late-season call-up and he has the pure stuff to be a starter in the bigs, but his command may relegate him to the bullpen.

Tyler Mahle, RHP, Cincinnati. Mahle was tentative in a late-season call-up in 2017, but he has looked better this Spring in big-league camp and has the polish and stuff to win a rotation spot. Long-term, his above-average command and solid three-pitch mix should allow him to settle in as a mid-rotation starter.

Jack Flaherty, RHP, St. Louis. Flaherty struggled in a brief late-season call-up, but he has impressed at times this spring and he has little left to prove in the minors. Flaherty has solid command of an above-average four-pitch mix should allow him to eventually slot in the middle of the rotation.

Yoshihiso Hirano, RHP, Arizona. Hirano was signed as a free agent in the offseason and is competing with Archie Bradley and Brad Boxberger to be the D-Backs’ closer. Hirano has a deceptive delivery, a low-90’s fastball, and a plus splitter. He’s not overpowering, but the split is good enough for him to succeed as a serviceable big league closer.

Dillon Peters, LHP, Miami. Peters was adequate in a six-game call-up last year and was on track to win a rotation spot this spring before walking seven in his first 3.2 innings. Peters typically shows good command of three quality pitches, so he should eventually get back on track and win a spot at the back end of the Marlins’ rotation.

Brandon Woodruff, RHP, Milwaukee. Woodruff was decent in an eight-start cameo with the Brewers last season but has struggled this spring in a bid to win a rotation spot. Woodruff generates lots of ground balls with an above-average two-seam fastball that he complements with a solid slider and average change. Long-term, he has the tools to be a middle-of-the-rotation starter.

Sandy Alcantara, RHP Miami. Alcantara has looked good in big league camp and should win a spot in the Marlins’ rotation either this spring or soon thereafter. If Alcantara can improve his weak control, he could be a frontline starter. If not, he could be a high-leverage reliever.

Ryan Merritt, LHP, Cleveland. Merritt posted a 1.74 ERA in 21 big league innings last year despite striking out only seven batters. The crafty lefthander could win a rotation spot this year, but his average stuff means that he’ll need to have pinpoint command and keep hitters off balance to be successful.

Nestor Cortes, LHP, Baltimore. Cortes was a Rule-5 pick, so he should have a roster spot even if he loses out in the competition to be the Orioles’ No. 5 starter. Cortes doesn’t have overpowering stuff, but he gets outs by mixing pitches, changing arm angles, and hitting spots