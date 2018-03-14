NFL free agency: Cardinals release RB Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson has been released by the Cardinals, the team announced Tuesday.

Arizona would have to pay the running back $750,000 if he was still with the team by Friday, which is the third day of the NFL calendar year.

Peterson, 32, played six games with the Cardinals in 2017 before he was placed on the injured reserve with a neck injury in Week 12. In those six games, Peterson had 448 rushing yards with no touchdowns.

Before joining the Cardinals, Peterson played four games with the Saints.

Peterson told ESPN on Monday his neck is "completely healed" and he's "still looking forward to playing next season."