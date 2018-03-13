Angels slugger Mike Trout is going to look a little different at the batter's box this season.

Mike Trout to wear face guard after getting hit in helmet

Trout, after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch Sunday in a spring training game, said he would try wearing a protective face guard this season.



Mike Trout, who got hit in the helmet by a pitch yesterday, said he’s going try wearing a face guard with his helmet, starting today. “I was thinking about it before, but that sealed the deal,” he said. #Angels

Should Trout find the transition smooth, he would join Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton as face guard-wearing sluggers. Stanton suffered a gruesome facial injury in 2014 when he was hit in the face by a pitch.

The Angels made a big splash this offseason signing Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, but the Angels will need Trout to return to MVP form to have a chance in the loaded American League.