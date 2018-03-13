News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Mike Trout to wear face guard after getting hit in helmet

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Angels slugger Mike Trout is going to look a little different at the batter's box this season.

Mike Trout to wear face guard after getting hit in helmet

Mike Trout to wear face guard after getting hit in helmet

Trout, after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch Sunday in a spring training game, said he would try wearing a protective face guard this season.



MORE:
MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Angels' to-do list

Should Trout find the transition smooth, he would join Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton as face guard-wearing sluggers. Stanton suffered a gruesome facial injury in 2014 when he was hit in the face by a pitch.

The Angels made a big splash this offseason signing Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, but the Angels will need Trout to return to MVP form to have a chance in the loaded American League.

Back To Top