A strong turn from the West Indies batsmen maintained their perfect record at the World Cup Qualifier and knocked Netherlands out with a 54-run win by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Big-hitting Windies blow Netherlands away in stormy conditions

There were rain delays throughout in Harare, but the weather did little to slow the Windies as they posted a 309-6 in 48 overs, with three players reaching half-centuries.

Chief among them was Evin Lewis (84), who combined for an opening partnership of 85 with Chris Gayle - the latter producing a 31-ball knock of 46 that included five sixes.

Marlon Samuels (73 not out) picked up the baton from Lewis and put together a 99-run stand with Rovman Powell (52) to take the Windies out of sight.

Netherlands opener Wesley Barresi (64) looked to mount an unlikely comeback but only after contributing to Scott Edwards' run-out, before others fell around him far too easily.

Barresi and Peter Borren were also run out, with Ryan ten Doeschate (67) the only other Netherlands batsman to reach double-figures as a flurry of late wickets left them well short at 167-6 when a storm hit.

While Netherlands go home, the Windies start atop the Super Six standings - where they are joined by Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, hosts Zimbabwe, Scotland and Afghanistan.

The second stage of the tournament begins on Thursday with the Windies playing Afghanistan, and Scotland against UAE.