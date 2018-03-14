It did not take long for Richard Sherman to find a new home. Soon after he was released by the Seahawks, the cornerback signed with the 49ers.

Why Richard Sherman's contract is gold for 49ers

Sherman’s deal initially was reported as a three-year contract worth $39.15 million, but the real numbers were reported later by Pro Football Talk, and it’s worth $27.15 million. That’s a big win for San Francisco. If Sherman returns to form, the 49ers will have locked up a top cornerback for a well-under-the-market rate.

The basics of Sherman's contract include a $3 million signing bonus, $6 million in per-game roster bonuses, a $2 million 2018 roster bonus and up to $12 million in incentives. Though only $3 million is officially guaranteed at signing, it is fair to say the virtual guarantee is $7 million, as Sherman likely will earn his roster bonus at the start of training camp and his non-guaranteed base salary for the year.

Sherman for most of his career has been a high-level player and arguably the top corner of his generation. He has been an All-Pro selection three times and was named to five straight Pro Bowls before an Achilles injury ended his 2017 season.

Much has been made of the Achilles tear, but it’s not as if players can't return from such an injury. Cameron Wake, Terrell Suggs, Michael Crabtree, Demaryius Thomas, and more have done it. Players on this level who have suffered such an injury should have a one-year contract impacted, but not a multi-year deal.

What you might normally see for a player like Sherman is a "prove-it contract" — one season at somewhat of a bargain price. The best comparison this year would be Vontae Davis, a lesser corner than Sherman. Coming off a groin injury, Davis signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Bills that has $1 million tied to his being active. High-end incentives can increase the value to $8 million.

I would venture a guess that, given his status as a better player, Sherman on a prove-it deal would have received a one-year offer in the ballpark of $6 million to $7 million with $750,000 to $1 million tied to his being active; maybe another $2 million in high-end incentives.

At the end of a prove-it contract, one of two things happen. One: The player has a terrible season and is either done with the NFL or signs another one-year contract close to the minimum. Two: The player plays well and then scores a big contract in free agency.

Had Sherman taken the prove-it option, he would have been 31 when hitting free agency in 2019. That would be one year older than Darrelle Revis was when he signed a $14 million contract with $39 million guaranteed with the Jets in 2015. Sherman also would be one year older than Nnamdi Asomugha was when he signed a $12 million-per-year contract way back in 2011 with $25 million guaranteed at signing.

Given Sherman’s elite status, those two contracts should have been the starting point for a new deal in 2019, with annual increases in the salary cap taken into account and bringing values into modern dollars.

Sherman’s contract does pay him more this year than a prove-it deal would. Though the $2 million in per-game compensation is high, his earning potential is about $1.5 million-$2 million higher than that of the standard contract. But the trade-off is gigantic, because it locks him into $9.05 million per season in 2019 and ’20. None of the money is guaranteed at signing, and about 22 percent is tied to his being active.

Sherman at best can maximize the guarantees to $16 million protected for injury if he makes the Pro Bowl this year. He also could increase the yearly compensation to $13.05 million by playing 90 percent of snaps, making the All-Pro team and being named to the Pro Bowl. That would bring his max compensation to $26.1 million over two years.

Those numbers are in no way comparable to those of the players mentioned above. Sherman on his base contract will earn $18.1 million; perhaps as low as $13.1 million if hurt both years. Revis and Asomugha earned $33 million and $21 million, respectively, regardless of injury or performance. And millions more were guaranteed at signing in those cases. The maximum Sherman can earn if he plays at a high level is $26.1 million. In 2011, Asomugha walked away knowing he would get $25 million. Revis in 2015 knew he was getting $39 million.

Perhaps Sherman rushing into this contract without taking visits with others teams was a mistake. He would have had the chance to receive more offers and probably would have been able to reduce the per-game bonus aspect of the contract while increasing the two-year compensation.

As things stand, the 49ers have a chance to benefit by signing a contract that at best is a bit over market this year. In exchange, they have a player under contract well below what the market would have dictated in free agency next season.

Sherman’s contract is very low-risk for the 49ers. They should be happy they got it finalized.