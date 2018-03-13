AFC Cup 2018: Group Stage Matchday Four Preview: ASEAN Zone

The AFC Cup 2018 is all set to enter the fourth matchday in the ASEAN Zone. Here is a look at what awaits us this week:

GROUP F:

Shan United (MYA) v Ceres Negros (PHI):

Myanmar's Shan United are up against Philippines' Ceres Negros again on Wednesday, but this time in the familiar surroundings at home. They were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture last week in Philippines and now need a win desperately to catch Ceres who are three points clear at the top of the group.

Venue: Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon

Kick-off: March 14, 16:00 UTC+6:30

Home United (SIN) v Boeung Ket (CAM):

Singapore's Home United host Cambodian outfit Boeung Ket on Wednesday looking to keep their hopes of finishing top of the group alive. They were dealt a big blow last week when Boeung Ket defeated them and will be eyeing revenge. On the plus side, they welcome Frenchman Sirina Camara back from suspension.

Venue: Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore

Kick-off: March 14, 19:30 UTC+8

GROUP G:

FLC Thanh Hoa (VIE) v Bali United (IDN):

Indonesia's Bali United visit Vietnamese side FLC Thanh Hoa on Tuesday as they look to build on their first win of the tournament. They defeated Thanh Hoa in the reverse fixture at home and will be confident of repeating the result. Thanh Hoa need a win desperately as well, with group leaders Yangon United fast moving clear at the top.

Venue: My Dinh Stadium, Hanoi

Kick-off: March 13, 18:00 UTC+7

Global Cebu (PHI) v Yangon United (MYA)

Philippines' Global Cebu host table-toppers Yangon United on Tuesday. Global are rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point and badly need a win. Whereas Yangon will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the tournament. However, Sylla and Thein Zaw are suspended for the visitors, while the hosts’ Marco Casembre is ruled out for the same reason.

Venue: Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila

Kick-off: March 13, 19:30 UTC+8

GROUP H:

Persija Jakarta (IDN) v Song Lam Nghe An (VIE):

Indonesia's Persija Jakarta will host Vietnamese side Song Lam Nghe An on Wednesdayas Group H boils down. The two sides played out a goalless draw last week in Vietnam but the home side will fancy its chances against Song Lam Nghe An who have seven points and are three clear of Persija at the top. The hosts welcome back defender Jaimerson Xavier from suspension, while the visitors are without Ho Sy San.

Venue: Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta

Kick-off: March 14, 18:30 UTC+7

Johor Darul Ta’zim (MAS) v Tampines Rovers (SIN):

Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim are at home to Singapore's Tampines Rovers on Wednesday. Johor need to return to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw in Singapore last week. And with just four points from three games, they need to make ground on Song Lam Nghe An and a victory over bottom-placed Tampines Rovers is imperative.

Venue: Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium, Johor Bahru

Kick-off: March 14, 20:45 UTC+8