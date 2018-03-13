Kyrie Irving is taking himself off the court.

Kyrie Irving hints at extended rest due to knee injury

After being forced to exit Sunday's 99-97 loss to the Indiana Pacers early in the match, the Boston Celtics' key man hinted that he will take an extended period to rest his sore left knee.

"I think [rest] will probably be the best thing, just instead of kind of hoping it gets better over the two or three days that it usually does," Irving said, via ESPN.

"It's aching a little bit more than I wanted it to now, so I'm taking the necessary time."

Irving revealed his knee initially began to flare up during the Celtics' March 3 loss to the Houston Rockets. He sat out the team's win over the Chicago Bulls two days later before making his return in Thursday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But Irving has now decided to proceed with caution after the aching resumed against the Pacers. Despite the setback, though, the point guard is confident he will get back to his All-Star form in no time.

"I'm not concerned. Where we are in the season and I'm pretty comfortable," Irving said.

"I think that, competitively, I think that's more or less what I'm concerned about. When I actually do get back on the floor, I want to feel the level I expect myself to be at and I want to play at and being able to sustain it.

"Right now, I'm not able to do that. I just got to do that [rest]."

Irving is averaging 24.4 points and 5.1 assists through 60 games this season. Meanwhile, the Celtics have clinched a playoff spot and are just 3.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors in the race for first place in the Eastern Conference.