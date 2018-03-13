Leicester City are ready for Chelsea, says Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho has declared Leicester City’s readiness for their FA Cup quarter-final tie against Chelsea.

The 21-year-old scored and assisted with another after coming in from the bench to help Claude Puel’s men cruise to a 4-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

Buoyed by the impressive display, the former Manchester City player is looking to have a similar display against Antonio Conte’s men on Sunday.

“That’s what I need – to get involved and to help the team to get something out of the game. I got a great assist and a great goal today [Saturday],” Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

“We’re looking forward to playing against Chelsea. They’re a good side, a strong side. We’ll just keep working hard in training and we’ll be ready for them.

“We’ve had a hard time getting some draws. Today will give us a boost for the next game against Chelsea.

“We’re back to winning ways now. We just have to keep winning, keep strong and keep working hard to make sure we stick to those wins.”

The forward has now scored six goals in 21 appearances, including four in the FA Cup since joining the Foxes in August 2017.