Cedric Bakambu opens goal account in Chinese Super League

The DR Congo international who completed an African record move to the Workers' Stadium outfit earlier this month, wasted no time in proving his worth with a match-winning impact in Sunday’s league encounter.

The 26-year-old was made to endure a disappointing debut which saw his side bow 3-0 to Shandong Luneng in their league opener.

Wei Shihao gave the Imperial Guards' a perfect start at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center with his 22th minute goal. Bakambu doubled the lead for the visitors in the 62nd minute to seal their first victory in the 2018 league season as Ji Xiang's 68th minute effort could only reduce the deficit for Jiangsu Suning.

The former Bursaspor and Sochaux forward will be looking to continue from where he stopped in Villarreal after scoring 14 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions before his departure in January.

Beijing Guoan, placed 10th in the Chinese Super League table, visit Dalian Yifang for their next league game on March 16.