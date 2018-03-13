Sigurdsson facing several weeks out with knee injury

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is expected to be out for several weeks and will be sent to see a specialist after suffering a knee injury against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Everton claimed a 2-0 win over the Seagulls on Saturday at Goodison Park, but it came at a cost for the Iceland international, even though he played the full match.

A statement on the club's website read: "Gylfi Sigurdsson will see a specialist [on Monday] evening to determine a timeframe for recovery from the knee injury he sustained in Saturday's Premier League win over Brighton at Goodison.

"It is anticipated that the 28-year-old Icelandic international could be sidelined for several weeks but it will only be after consulting with the specialist that a definitive timeframe will be known."

Sigurdsson joined Everton from Swansea in August for a reported £40 million fee with £5m in potential add-ons.

He has scored four goals and provided three assists in 27 Premier League appearances and will be hoping the injury does not impact his preparations for Iceland's maiden appearance at the World Cup this year.

Everton continue their league campaign with a game at Stoke next week before hosting on Manchester City on March 31 and close rivals Liverpool the following week.