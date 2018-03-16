News

Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
March Madness bracket 2018: Mike DeCourcy's NCAA Tournament predictions

Sporting News
Sporting News /

MARCH MADNESS LIVE: Scores, updates from Thursday's NCAA Tournament games

March Madness 2018: Mike DeCourcy's NCAA bracket picks

Given that I have not entered an NCAA Tournament pool since the internet was invented, I have no idea whether my bracket effort from a year ago would have produced acceptable results.

I suspect it would not have done well; I correctly picked only one Final Four team.

MARCH MADNESS: Printable NCAA bracket

I did have UNC winning, however, so I’m calling that a victory.

Can I repeat that this year? My Final Four picks this year are Michigan, Arizona, Villanova and Duke. I'm not confident, though, because this has been such a curious season.

I read a piece last week from Ken Pomeroy of The Athletic discussing the annual assertion that the tournament selection process is suffering from a "bad bubble.” My initial reaction was that suggesting only the bubble was bad seemed too limiting, and when the bracket was released and you had TCU as a No. 6 seed at 21-11 and Texas A&M as a 7 at 20-12 – my goodness that’s terrible.



A year ago, Wisconsin was 25-9 with six victories over the NCAA Tournament field and was dumped into an 8-9 game.

NCAA BRACKET BREAKDOWNS:
East | South | Midwest | West

Goodness, how far we have fallen.

It should be fun, though, because the uninspiring field is evenly matched, and that is what produces great competition. Whether it produces a great NCAA bracket for me remains to be seen.


March Madness bracket picks


South region


decourcy south.jpg

West region


decourcy west.jpg


East region


decourcy east.jpg

Midwest region


decourcy midwest.jpg

Final Four predictions, national champion


decourcy final four.jpg

My Final Four picks this year: Michigan over Arizona, and Villanova over Duke.

Villanova is my pick to win the national championship.

