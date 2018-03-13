Right shoulder inflammation will force Marcus Stroman out of his presumed spot on the mound for the Blue Jays on opening day, manager John Gibbons said Monday, via the Toronto Sun.



Marcus Stroman injury update: Blue Jays ace won’t start opening day John Gibbons says Stroman will not start opening day. Stroman, as you might expect, is not pleased. #Jays.

— Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) March 12, 2018



The Sun noted Stroman’s displeasure with the decision, which will only make his relationship with the team more tense.

The 26-year-old right-hander was angry at the club last month after losing an arbitration battle. He received a raise from $3.4 million to $6.5 million (less than the requested $6.9 million), but apparently the arguments against him were unkind.

MORE:

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Blue Jays' to-do list



"Lost arbitration case. Is what it is. Looking forward to going out and dealing again. The negative things that were said against me, by my own team, will never leave my mind. I'm thick-skinned so it will only fuel the fire," Stroman said in a since-deleted tweet.

Stroman, who has three more years of team control remaining, including 2018, went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA in 2017 and has thrown more than 200 innings each of the last two years.