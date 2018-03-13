Australia were outplayed, admits Smith

Australia captain Steve Smith conceded his side were outplayed by South Africa after the Proteas won the second Test to level the series at 1-1.

The tourists could only set the Proteas a target of 101 in Port Elizabeth, having suffered as AB de Villiers hit an unbeaten first-innings knock of 126 while Kagiso Rabada collected 11 wickets.

After Australia's six-wicket defeat, Smith acknowledged that their bowling on the third day proved costly.

"They outplayed us in every aspect of the game," he said. "AB was unbelievable - the big difference between the sides was the hundred he scored in the first innings.

"We weren't too far away. Probably 75 runs in the first innings, 50 in the second, and it might have been a different ball game. But we were certainly outplayed.

"Rabada bowled exceptionally well obviously and opened our middle order up in both innings. It was about making something to chase for South Africa, but 100 was too short.

"Yesterday [Sunday] morning was a tough one. We only needed three wickets in the morning session. We were hoping we get them quickly and have their lead at around 50, but 140 was a lot. We were going to have to bat extremely well."