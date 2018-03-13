NFL teams are free to begin making their pitch to free agents Monday ahead of the new league year beginning Wednesday.

NFL free agent rumors: Kirk Cousins market heats up, Vikings believed to be favorites

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is among the biggest names on the open market after the Redskins opted to trade for Alex Smith instead of re-signing Cousins. But the Pro Bowl QB may benefit from Washington's decision.

According to NFL.com, at least two teams are prepared to offer Cousins a fully guaranteed three-year contract. At least one other team will do a similar deal nearly fully guaranteed, and all would make him the highest-paid quarterback.

The report also said that the Vikings remain in "the driver's seat" to acquire Cousins, but he is expected to go on at least two visits before making a decision.

The Vikings, Bills, Jets, Broncos and Cardinals are among the teams most desperate for quarterback help this offseason. The Bills traded Tyrod Taylor to the Browns last week, while Arizona lost Carson Palmer to retirement.



Kirk Cousins is either smoke screening us or his web guy probably shouldn’t have included post tags on each page. #jets #vikings pic.twitter.com/4NepbzIJhX

— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 12, 2018



Cousins has thrown for over 4,000 yards in each of his last three seasons, tossing 81 touchdowns during that time. He had been franchise-tagged by the Redskins each of the last two seasons, but finally gets his big payday this year.