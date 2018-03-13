John Calipari isn't thrilled about the Wildcats' draw in the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Tournament 2018: Kentucky, John Calipari not happy about Idaho bid

Kentucky is the No. 5 seed in the South Region and will meet No. 12 Davidson (21-11) Thursday in Boise, Idaho, a city seemingly unknown to his players.

"I had to ask my guys, 'How many of you know what state Boise is in?'" Calipari said, via ESPN.

Calipari acknowledged Davidson's shooting game could pose a threat, but admitted he still has some catching up to do before Thursday's matchup.

“They run good stuff,” Calipari said of Davidson, via SEC Country. “Their coach and Rick Barnes are good friends, so a lot of stuff Tennessee runs, they run. I remember a game early in the year, they had 30 3-pointers made. So they’re a 3-point shooting team. But I have not watched them. I have not watched tape.”​

Despite Davidson's impressive upset of No. 1 seed Rhode Island during Sunday's A-10 championship game, Kentucky should have no problem leaping over the first hurdle of the tournament. Still, the SEC tournament champions could face an uphill battle in a potential matchup against No. 4 seed Arizona and top NBA draft prospect DeAndre Ayton.

"I was just in the car and someone called me and said 'You're on murderer's row again. They absolutely threw the hatchet at you,'" Calipari added.