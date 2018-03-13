It could be called petty, competitive, motivational — but Richard Sherman used a different word to explain his decision to sign with the 49ers.

Richard Sherman says he picked 49ers because he’s 'vengeful'

"I'm vengeful in that way,” the former Seahawks said about signing with a division rival (via The MMQB). "I love the fan base to death, and I loved playing there. It was such a great opportunity. I helped the organization get to a great place and stay there. But now it's like I abandoned them. People are out there burning my jersey. Come on. I'm not the one who let me go. They let me go. I didn't abandon anybody."

Sherman, who acted as his own agent, told ESPN.com his new three-year deal with San Francisco is filled with incentives and worth up to $39.15 million. He them told The MMQB it includes guarantees that roll over each season if he makes the Pro Bowl.

"I don't think any agent in the business could have done a better job of negotiating this contract," Sherman said. “It gives me the ability to control my destiny. The 49ers have skin in the game. I have skin in the game. In my former contract, no matter what I did this year, nothing would be guaranteed to me next year. I couldn't feel secure in my contract. Now, if I play the way I know I'm capable of playing, I know I'm going to get paid."

Sherman took to Twitter on Monday, telling fans angry about his departure that they should direct that anger at the Seahawks, not him. "Get upset with the people who forced me to go," he tweeted, in part.



Instead of getting upset with me for going to a new team how about you get upset with the people who forced me to go. If one job fires you and another job offers you a great position I highly doubt most ppl would go back to the old job for a lot less money

— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 12, 2018



Paraag Marathe, executive vice president of football operations for the 49ers, said Sherman was prepared to leave with the best possible offer.

"Richard came into the meeting with us having read all the contracts for all the top cornerbacks past and present," Marathe said. “(Sherman) studied our contracts and knew who we'd given real guaranteed money to."

Once the offer was on the table, Sherman called the Seahawks, who released him the day before, to ask if they could match the offer. They refused and will now have to look at Sherman on the other sideline at least twice in 2018.