Paul Pogba is a doubt for Manchester United's Champions League last-16 second-leg clash with Sevilla after missing part of training on Monday

Pogba misses United training ahead of Sevilla clash

The midfielder sat out Saturday's 2-1 home Premier League win over Liverpool after sustaining a thigh injury.

And Pogba did not appear initially for Monday's session at the AON Training Complex at Carrington as United prepared for the return leg after a 0-0 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Speaking at a news conference later in the day, manager Jose Mourinho told reporters Pogba joined his team-mates after the section of training open to the media.

Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Daley Blind also missed training, but Eric Bailly did take part despite an injury scare at the weekend.