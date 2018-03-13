Kagiso Rabada again starred with the ball as South Africa swiftly wrapped up a six-wicket win over Australia to level the four-match series at 1-1, but question marks remain over the seamer's temperament.

Rabada steers Proteas to series-levelling win but set for ban

The pace bowler added three more wickets in a devastating spell on day four to finish with match figures of 11-150, as Australia quickly crumbled from 180-5 overnight to 239 all out.

South Africa easily chased down their target of 101 with AB de Villiers, a centurion in the first innings, hitting a counter-attacking 28 off 26.

Rabada's Man of the Match performance will be a stark reminder of what the Proteas will miss if he is suspended by the ICC, who confirmed he had been reported for the second time in the match following his send-off to David Warner on day three.

The 22-year-old was already facing the prospect of missing the remaining two matches for an exuberant send-off to Steve Smith on day one, during which he made contact with his opponent's shoulder, and his potential suspension would be a huge blow to South Africa's chances in what has been an incident-packed series.

Mitchell Marsh (45), the remaining member of the tourists' top six, was likely to be the dangerman in Australia's hopes of building a tricky lead, but he went in the first over of the day as Rabada nipped one in through the gap.

The same man had Pat Cummins (5) caught at gully and wicket number six for the innings arrived when Mitchell Starc (1) edged behind.

South Africa quickly swept up the rest of the tail but, having seen Aiden Markram (21) dropped by Marsh, lost Dean Elgar (5) just before lunch when he was caught and bowled by Nathan Lyon (2-44).

Markram edged Josh Hazlewood to Smith at second slip as Australia had the briefest glimmer of hope, but a stand of 49 between Hashim Amla (27) and De Villiers – whose knock included four fours and a six – ended any chance of an unlikely Australia rally.

South Africa consequently roar back to level the four-match series at 1-1, but are almost certain to be without Rabada in their quest to win the last two matches.