Sigurdsson facing several weeks out with knee injury

Gylfi Sigurdsson is expected to be out for several weeks with the Everton midfielder set to see a specialist after suffering a knee injury against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Everton claimed a 2-0 win over the Seagulls on Saturday at Goodison Park, but it came at a cost for the Iceland international.

A statement on the club's website read: "Gylfi Sigurdsson will see a specialist this evening [Monday] to determine a timeframe for recovery from the knee injury he sustained in Saturday's Premier League win over Brighton at Goodison.

"It is anticipated that the 28-year-old Icelandic international could be sidelined for several weeks but it will only be after consulting with the specialist that a definitive timeframe will be known."

Sigurdsson joined Everton from Swansea in August for a reported £40million fee with £5m in potential add-ons.

He has scored four goals and provided three assists in 27 Premier League appearances and will be hoping the injury does not impact his preparations for Iceland's maiden appearance at the World Cup this year.