Missouri F Jordan Barnett suspended for NCAA Tournament opener after DWI arrest

Missouri senior forward Jordan Barnett, the team's second-leading scorer, is suspended for Friday's NCAA Tournament opener against Florida State, coach Cuonzo Martin announced Sunday, after Barnett was arrested Saturday and charged with DWI in Columbia, Mo.

"He will be out and it’ll be the next man (in) and we keep moving," Martin said Sunday (via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch). "It’s what it is. We’ve managed to get to this point. You have (Michael Porter Jr.) there in the fold. Jordan’s out, Mike’s in. I’m not sure how we’ll start lineups. I don’t know about that."

Martin confirmed Barnett will be allowed to practice this week, can travel with the team to Nashville for the tournament and, should the Tigers (20-12) get past Florida State (20-11), would be available for Sunday's second-round game, likely against the West Region's top seed, Xavier (28-5).

According to the Mizzou student-athlete handbook, an athlete arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated is suspended from team activities for a minimum of one week for a first offense. Barnett was arrested in the early morning hours Saturday.

With Barnett out of the rotation, the Tigers — who just got the highly touted Porter back for the SEC Tournament after he missed virtually all of his freshman season — will be back down to seven scholarship players in Nashville.

Barnett averages 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, both second on the team, and shoots 41.4 percent from 3-point range.