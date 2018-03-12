England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the Lord's Test against India after he submitted a not guilty plea to a charge of affray, leading to his trial date being set.

Stokes to miss India Test after trial date set

The 26-year-old appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court last month before flying out to New Zealand, from where he entered his plea to Bristol Crown Court via video link on Monday.

A trial expected to last between five and seven days has now been set for August 6, meaning Stokes will not be available for the second Test against India.

Stokes has already missed the Ashes, having been charged along with two other men - Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale - following an incident in Bristol in September, when he was arrested during a night out after the one-day international against West Indies.

Durham's Stokes returned to the England set-up after being released on bail, featuring in the one-day international series in New Zealand that the tourists won 3-2.