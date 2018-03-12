Woods returns to world's top 150 after Valspar challenge

Tiger Woods has climbed into the top 150 of the Official Golf World Ranking for the first time in almost three years after his Valspar Championship challenge.

The 14-time major winner – without a PGA Tour win since 2013 – finished one shot shy of winner Paul Casey despite a stunning 44-foot birdie putt on the 17th that wowed the crowd in Sunday's final round.

But a tie for second was enough for Woods, whose back problems in recent years have been well documented, to make significant progress in the rankings, climbing 239 places into 149th.

Woods had already made big strides this year, having ended last year 656th, and is at his highest ranking since May 2015.

He posted on Twitter after his final round at Palm Harbor: "Wow, what an amazing week. [The] people, atmosphere, adrenaline, back nine on Sunday, man I've missed this. [I'm] getting better."

Casey also climbed the standings, moving up from 17th to 12th.

The top eight remains unchanged, but Sergio Garcia moves up two places to ninth as he prepares to defend his Masters title next month.