News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open season with tough win over Blues

Rallying: Ogier stripped of bonus points at Rally Mexico

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Championship leader Sebastien Ogier's M-Sport team have appealed after the Frenchman was stripped of four bonus points from Sunday's Rally Mexico, leaving him four clear of Hyundai's Thierry Neuville in the standings.

Rallying: Ogier stripped of bonus points at Rally Mexico

Rallying: Ogier stripped of bonus points at Rally Mexico

Stewards imposed a 10-second penalty on Ogier for hitting a chicane in the final Power Stage, in which he had been second fastest.
Neuville gained an additional bonus point as a result of Ogier's demotion out of the top five in the stage, leaving the rally winner on 56 and his Belgian rival on 52 after three rounds.
The next rally is Corsica on April 5-8.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Back To Top