News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open season with tough win over Blues

'You're a woman, I won't tell you to f*** off' - Sarri turns air blue as Napoli falter

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Maurizio Sarri responded to a question by a female journalist by saying "I won't tell you to f*** off" as Napoli suffered another damaging result in the Serie A title race.

'You're a woman, I won't tell you to f*** off' - Sarri turns air blue as Napoli falter

'You're a woman, I won't tell you to f*** off' - Sarri turns air blue as Napoli falter

Having seen Juventus go two points clear at the top with a 2-0 win over Udinese on Sunday, Napoli, who have led the way for much of a superb season under Sarri, failed to respond in their game with Inter.

Sarri's men were held to a 0-0 draw at San Siro, giving Juve a one-point lead with a game in hand.

Asked if Napoli's title hopes were over after the match, Sarri replied: "You're a woman, you're nice, so I won't tell you to f*** off."

Sarri reportedly immediately apologised to the journalist after his media conference.

Napoli will look to get back on track when they host Genoa on Sunday.

Back To Top