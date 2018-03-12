Inter lack the quality of Napoli – Spalletti

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti believes his team lack the same quality as Napoli despite the 0-0 draw between the sides in Serie A on Sunday.

The result at San Siro saw Napoli slip out of top spot in the table, handing the initiative to Juventus.

While fifth-placed Inter managed to hold Maurizio Sarri's side, Spalletti believes there is a huge difference in quality between the teams.

"We went through a terrible period but in general we've never played great football because we don't have the quality that Napoli do for example," he said.

"Tonight, we were compact and we didn't give much up through playing as a team. However, I'm not satisfied because in some situations we bring out the best in ourselves and in others we give the ball away.

"In certain moments we're consistent and tough while we take a step back in others."

Inter are just four points off third spot with 11 games to play in the league campaign.

Spalletti lamented his side's inability to make the most of their chances against Napoli.

"It was a good match from a tactical perspective and in terms of our intentions," he said.

"We did well to chew things over and wait for the right moment but we weren't able to make the most of the chances that we did have when we won the ball back.

"We looked to play a bit more between the lines but we lacked some quality in attack."