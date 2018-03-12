We see the jubilation from players and teams when they make the NCAA Tournament, but the flip side of that is the bitter disappointment of "bubble teams" that fell short.

March Madness 2018: MTSU star sits stunned after NCAA Tournament snub

Middle Tennessee State senior Nick King embodied that dejection Sunday night in a profoundly heartbreaking scene.



About an hour after MTSU learned its fate, Nick King is the last one in the video room. Hasn’t moved.



For how much he put into this season/this team after a winding and arduous beginning to his collegiate career, it’s a heartbreaking sight. pic.twitter.com/eBIZPSNhCs

— Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) March 11, 2018



King, who averaged a team-leading 21.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season for the Blue Raiders, watched the NCAA Tournament Selection Show with the rest of his teammates and other MTSU supporters. The 24-7 Blue Raiders were left on the bubble after an upset loss to Southern Miss in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament.

After the Blue Raiders were snubbed, everyone else left the room. An hour later, King still sat there.

MTSU was King's third collegiate stop. He played sparingly for two years at Memphis, then saw little playing time in a season at Alabama before finally finding a home in Murfreesboro.

King will have a chance to play on, however, in the NIT as the Blue Raiders host Vermont on Wednesday.