The Lions were among the NFL's worst running offenses last season, but help could soon be on the way.

Lions reportedly hosting RB DeMarco Murray on Monday

According to ESPN, free agent running back DeMarco Murray is scheduled to visit the Lions on Monday.

NFL teams are allowed to start entering contract negotiations with players on Monday prior to the new season beginning on Wednesday. Murray, 30, was released by the Titans earlier this month after Derrick Henry grabbed the starting spot last season.

The Lions still have Ameer Abdullah, Tion Green and Theo Riddick returning next season, but Abdullah has disappointed as a pro, and Riddick is more of a wide receiver on third downs.

Lions front office has stated the team will add a running back to the mix this offseason, and it appears Murray may get the first crack at claiming the starting job.