NBA wrap: Julius Randle, Isaiah Thomas key Lakers to win over LeBron James, Cavaliers

ESPN billed the Cavaliers-Lakers game Sunday night as "LeBron X Lonzo," and while LeBron James had a better game (24 points) than Lonzo Ball (five points), several other players stepped up big for the Lakers in a 127-113 win.

Julius Randle scored a career-high 36 points, corralled 14 rebounds and had seven assists to key the Lakers (30-36), while center Brook Lopez added 22 points.

Yet behind the scenes there were several interesting storylines in this game. Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas, who said the Cavaliers "panicked" in January when they traded him to Los Angeles, chipped in 20 points against his former team.

Thomas didn't have anything to prove against the Cavs — he finished fifth in the NBA MVP voting last season with the Celtics, right behind James — but his performance had to feel good. He added nine assists and five rebounds off the bench.

"He's a straight dog," Randle told ESPN about Thomas after the game. "He came out here tonight and wanted to prove something."

The players the Cavaliers (38-28) acquired in return for Thomas — Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson — certainly wanted to put on a good show against their old teammates. Nance had 16 points but Clarkson had just four.

Of course, James had nothing to prove, either, but it was impossible to watch him play in the Staples Center without thinking it could be his home next season. If the four-time NBA MVP declares for free agency following this season, the Lakers are believed to be among the front-runners for his services. It's fun to think how good the Lakers' young core could be with James added to the lineup.

Studs of the Night

Hawks forward Taurean Prince scored 38 points (7 of 13 from 3-point range) and added seven assists and six boards in a 129-122 loss to the Bulls.

Pelicans star Anthony Davis marked his 25th birthday Sunday with his first career triple-double, although it came in a loss to the Jazz. Davis had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks.

Dud of the Night

Jae Crowder hit just one of his 11 shots off the bench for the Jazz. The forward finished with five points in Utah's win over the Pelicans.

Highlights

Joel Embiid embarrassed DeMarre Carroll with a punishing block, then gets a bizarre bounce to recover the ball.

What's Next

Spurs (37-29) at Rockets (51-14) 8 p.m. ET — The Rockets are cruising along with the best record in the NBA, while the Spurs are on the brink of the unthinkable, trying to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 1997. They enter Monday seventh in the Western Conference, only a half-game up on ninth-place teams Denver and Utah.