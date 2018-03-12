World number one Simona Halep survived a slight scare at the Indian Wells Masters, overcoming Caroline Dolehide to reach the fourth round.

Halep survives scare at Indian Wells

Halep was troubled early by the American teenager before closing out a 1-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 victory on Sunday.

The 2015 champion improved as the match went on, finishing with 17 winners and 30 unforced errors.

Halep will next face Wang Qiang, who upset Kristina Mladenovic in the third round.

Dolehide, who was handed a wildcard into the WTA Premier event, was dominant early as her power proved too much for Halep.

Halep twice gave up a break advantage in the second set but after the Australian Open runner-up took the tie-break, she was too strong in the decider.

Dolehide tried to be aggressive throughout, eventually finishing the match with 33 winners and 47 unforced errors.