



March Madness: 68 fascinating facts about the NCAA Tournament



March Madness: 68 fascinating facts about the NCAA Tournament The only thing that's ever really consistent with the highly unpredictable NCAA Tournament is this: It's always awesome. There’s your first fact, but think of that one as a bonus. Those of us at Sporting News who love college hoops (that’s pretty much everyone) thought we’d find 68 facts about the NCAA Tournament that will get you excited for tip-off of the first games (like you need any encouragement, right?). So here you go — 68 tournament records, unforgettable moments and other nuggets of knowledge you can drop while watching tournament games with family and friends. Dig in.



1

Big shot heroes



1. The 2016 championship game delivered back-to-back jaw-droppers. You remember. Heck, nobody will ever forget. First, North Carolina senior Marcus Paige somehow knocked down a twisting, turning 3-pointer from far beyond the line to tie the game, 74-74, with 4.7 seconds left. Undaunted, Villanova came out of a timeout with a perfect play call from coach Jay Wright. Ryan Arcidiacono brought the ball across the halfcourt line, cut to his right and dropped off a pass to Kris Jenkins, who calmly drained a long 3-pointer that went through the net after the buzzer sounded. Seriously, chills just thinking about that moment. 2. In the 1983 national championship game, the underdog N.C. State Wolfpack had the ball in a tie game with Houston as the clock was winding down. Dereck Whittenburg launched a long desperation heave that came up short, but Lorenzo Charles was there to grab the ball and put it back in the basket with one second left to give the Wolfpack one of the most stunning titles in tournament history. And head coach Jim Valvano running around looking for someone to hug was pretty unforgettable, too. 3. Michael Jordan was just a freshman when he hit arguably the most famous jumper in the history of arguably the best program in college basketball history. With 15 seconds left in the 1982 national championship game against Georgetown, MJ’s jumper gave the Tar Heels a lead they wouldn’t relinquish and coach Dean Smith his first title (and you only get one guess as to why this fact is No. 23 on our list). 4. With his Kansas team down by three points to Memphis in the waning seconds of the 2008 championship game, Mario Chalmers put a punctuation mark on the Jayhawks’ frantic comeback push by draining a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Kansas held onto the momentum in the extra session and won, 75-68, to give KU coach Bill Self his first national title.



2

Comeback glory



5. In a season of amazing moments, Illinois produced one of the most epic comebacks in NCAA Tournament history in its 2005 Elite Eight game against Arizona. The top-seeded Illini — who entered the game with a 35-1 record — trailed the second-seeded Wildcats by 15 points with less than four minutes to go in regulation. Illinois, somehow, closed the game on an electrifying 20-5 run to send it to overtime, and wound up winning by a single point in that extra session. 6. In a First Four game in 2012, the high-scoring Iona Gaels raced out to what looked like an insurmountable cushion, building a 25-point advantage in the first half. It didn’t last. BYU cut that deficit to just 15 points by halftime and turned up the defensive intensity in after halftime. Iona scored 55 in the first half but only 17 in the second, and the Cougars came away with a 78-72 victory, completing the largest comeback in tournament history. 7. In terms of points, N.C. State’s victory over UCLA in the 1974 Final Four wasn’t massive — the Wolfpack had trailed by “only” 11 points. But in the big picture, it might be the biggest in NCAA Tournament history. See, UCLA had won seven national championships in a row and 39 consecutive tournament games overall, and the Bruins had knocked off the Wolfpack earlier in the season. And it wasn’t just the 11-point second-half deficit N.C. State had to overcome, but a seven-point deficit in the second overtime, too. The Wolfpack wound up winning, 80-77, in the second OT, behind 28 points from superstar David Thompson. 8. Comebacks in the national title game are just special. In 1994, Arkansas trailed Duke by 10 points in the second half before mounting a comeback and taking the lead on a rainbow 3-pointer by Scotty Thurman with 50 seconds left — he took the shot as the shot clock was expiring, over the outstretched arms of 6-8 Duke forward Antonio Lang.



3

Final Four facts



9. Bill Bradley — yes, that Bill Bradley — holds the record for most points in a Final Four game. The future U.S. senator and presidential candidate scored 58 points for Princeton in the third-place game against Wichita State in 1965. (Third-place games took place from 1946-1981.) 10. Bill Walton — the crazy Pac-12 announcer, as you kids now probably know him — owns the record for most points in a championship game. Against Memphis State in the 1973 title game, the UCLA center scored 44 points on 21 of his 22 field goal attempts, a 95.5 percent mark that, you guessed it, is a Final Four record, too. He holds the tournament record for career field goal percentage (min 70 attempts) at 68.6 percent. 11. Only two players have ever recorded unofficial triple-doubles in a national semifinal game, and they’re pretty darn good players. Oscar Robertson (18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) turned the trick in 1960 and Magic Johnson did it in 1979 (29 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists). They’re “unofficial” because assists weren’t officially a statistic until 1984. 12. In Magic’s triple-double game, his Spartans tied a semifinal record (set by Cincinnati in 1963) for largest margin of victory by beating Penn by 34 points (101-67).



4

Final Four facts, part 2



13. Final Four games have been decided by a single point 16 times. You remember the most recent one — North Carolina beat Oregon, 77-76, in the 2017 Final Four to advance to the championship game. 14. A pair of Kansas big men sit in the top two spots on the list of most blocked shots in a Final Four game. Jeff Withey owns the record, with his seven blocks in a semifinal game against Ohio State in 2012. Danny Manning is one of three players who have blocked six shots in the Final Four (Joakim Noah of Florida and Anthony Davis of Kentucky are the other two). Manning swatted six Duke shots in the Jayhawks’ 1988 semifinal game. 15. When San Francisco won the national title in 1956, soon-to-be Celtics legend was dominant in the paint. He collected 23 rebounds in the semifinal against SMU, setting a Final Four record, and then smashed that mark with 27 rebounds in the title game against Iowa (that record still stands). The 50 total rebounds is easily a record. 16. Duke owns the record for the largest deficit overcome in the Final Four. In the Blue Devils’ 2001 semifinal game against Maryland, they trailed by 22 points in the first half before roaring back to win by 10 points, 94-84.



5

Lasting legacies



17. Bo Kimble was a special talent, capable of scoring points at will. But what do we remember most about the Loyola Marymount start? His heart. Kimble’s childhood friend and Loyola Marymount teammate, Hank Gathers, died after collapsing on the court in the 1990 West Coast Conference tournament. It was a moment that stunned the nation. In his team’s first NCAA Tournament game just a few weeks later, Kimble shot his first free throw of the contest left-handed, in honor of his friend. The shot, of course, went in. 18. Legendary UCLA coach John Wooden’s final national championship — his 10th, in his final season in Westwood — wouldn’t have happened without Richard Washington. With the Bruins down by a point in overtime of their Final Four game with Louisville, Washington knocked down a baseline jumper with two seconds left to give UCLA the win, 75-74. The Bruins knocked off Kentucky in the championship game to send Wooden into retirement as a winner. 19. Al McGuire was an unforgettable human being, the kind of person who inspired and entertained every day of his life. He won his final game as a college basketball coach, leading Marquette to the 1977 national championship with a win over North Carolina in the title game. That remains the only time an independent team has ever won the championship. 20. Christian Laettner’s name is all over the NCAA Tournament record book — for example, he scored more career points in the tournament (407) than any other player in history — so it’s only fitting that his signature moment is generally considered the most unforgettable moment in arguably the greatest game in tournament history. You know the one. In the 1992 Elite Eight game against fellow blueblood Kentucky, Laettner’s buzzer-beater stunned the Wildcats and helped lift Duke to its second national title in a row.



6

Milestone moments



21. The Texas Western team that won the 1966 national championship was the first team with five African-Americans in the starting lineup to win the title. It was one of the most important cultural moments in sports, not just college basketball. 22. Seven teams have finished as undefeated NCAA Tournament champions, a feat accomplished four times by UCLA (1964, 1967, 1972 and 1973). San Francisco, with Bill Russell controlling the inside, finished 29-0 in 1956 and North Carolina was 32-0 in 1957. The most recent champ with an unblemished record? The 1976 Indiana Hoosiers. Since that year, four teams have entered the tournament undefeated, but all four — Indiana State (1979), UNLV (1991), Wichita State (2014) and Kentucky (2015) — failed to finish the task. 23. The highest-rated game in NCAA Tournament history was one that featured two of the best basketball players in college history. Magic Johnson’s Michigan State Spartans knocked off Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores in the 1979 championship game, which drew a TV rating of 24.1. Only Villanova’s upset of Georgetown in the 1985 title game has even reached a 23 rating since. 24. The tournament was expanded to 64 teams in 1985, which eliminated all first-round byes and added 11 teams to the field over the previous season. That was yet another big jump in the size of the tournament, which had been only 32 teams as recently as 1978. That 1985 season is generally looked at as the beginning of the modern era of the tournament.



7

Familiar Final Four faces



25. North Carolina has more Final Four appearances than any other school (20), but the Tar Heels are “only” third with six national championships, including last year's championship-game win against Gonzaga. Five coaches have led UNC into the Final Four: Ben Carnevale (one), Frank McGuire (one, with a title), Dean Smith (11, with two titles), Bill Guthridge (two) and Roy Williams (five, with three titles). 26. UCLA and Kentucky have combined for 19 national championships (the Bruins have 11 of those), as many as the next four teams on the list. Duke, Indiana and North Carolina have five each, and Connecticut has four. 27. Connecticut owns the best winning percentage in the Final Four, at 88.9 percent (8-1). The Huskies have only been to the Final Four five times, but they’ve won the national championship four times; their only loss in the Final Four was to Michigan State in 2009. 28. Kansas has been to the Final Four 14 times, and in seven of those trips, they faced either North Carolina or Duke. They’ve played the Tar Heels four times (most recently in 2008), making that the most common matchup in Final Four history.



8

Buzzer-beating bankers



29. The number 4.8 still sends chills down the spines of Missouri fans. That’s how many seconds were left on the clock with UCLA senior point guard Tyus Edney got the ball and raced down the court in the second round of the 1995 tournament. Edney finished his full-court dash with a layup over the arms of outstretched Missouri defenders to give the Bruins a one-point win. UCLA would go on to cruise to the national championship, winning their next four games by an average of 12.3 points. 30. The 2004 Final Four game between Georgia Tech and Oklahoma State was tied at 65, with the ball in Will Bynum’s hands at the top of the key as the clock rolled under five seconds. The Tech point guard drove hard, double-clutched as he went up for a layup and softly put the ball in off the glass to give his Yellow Jackets the victory. 31. Butler’s stunning run to the 2011 national championship game as a No. 8 seed almost ended before it began. In the opening round against Old Dominion, the Bulldogs needed a buzzer-beating putback from Matt Howard to escape with a 60-58 victory. A putback layup with 2.2 seconds left by Andrew Smith in the next round helped lift Butler past No. 1 seed Pittsburgh, too. 32. Brandon Knight hadn’t made a field goal all game in Kentucky’s opening-round contest against No. 13 seed Princeton, but he had the ball in his hands in the final seconds of a tie game, and he delivered. Knight’s scoop shot layup went high off the glass and through the net to help the Wildcats avoid the upset. With that victory in their pocket, the Wildcats wound up making a somewhat surprising run to the Final Four, where they lost by a point to UConn in the semifinal.



9

Points, points, points



33. Notre Dame’s Austin Carr owns the single-game NCAA Tournament scoring record, when he poured in an amazing 61 points against Ohio in the opening round of the 1970 tournament. Carr was 25-for-44 in that contest; both the makes and attempts are records, too. 34. Carr also owns a pair of 52-point games. After scoring 61 in the win against Ohio, Carr dropped 52 against Kentucky, but the Wildcats lost that one. In Notre Dame’s 1971 opener, Carr scored 52 in a win against TCU. 35. David Robinson is the only player to reach the 50-point mark since Carr’s 1971 game. In 1987, Robinson scored 50 points against Michigan, but it wasn’t enough to lead the eighth-seeded Midshipmen past the Wolverines. 36. The legendary Oscar Robertson scored 56 points for Cincinnati in 1958, in a regional third-place game against Arkansas. The regional third-place games were played through the 1975 tournament.



10

Single-game standouts



37. Shaquille O’Neal owns the NCAA Tournament record for most blocked shots in a game, when he swatted 11 of BYU’s attempts in the first round of the 1992 tournament. LSU won that game, 94-83, but fell to No. 2 seed Indiana in the following game. 38. Adrian Payne made 17 trips to the free-throw line for Michigan State in the Spartans’ opening game against Delaware in the 2014 tournament, and he made all 17 attempts. No player has ever knocked down 100 percent of his free throws with that many attempts. 39. UCLA’s Mark Wade owns the record for assists in a game, with his 18 dimes against Indiana in the Rebels’ 1987 Final Four game against Indiana. The Hoosiers won that high-scoring contest, though, 97-93. 40. Loyola Marymount’s Jeff Fryer owns the single-game record with 11 made 3-pointers (in 1990) and UNC-Wilmington’s John Goldsberry owns the record for most made 3-pointers without a miss; he went 8-for-8 against Maryland in 2003, but the Terps won that game by two points.



11

Single-game team highs



41. No squad has ever scored more points than the 149 Loyola Marymount’s high-octane offense dropped on Michigan in 1990 (that’s also, easily, the most combined points scored by both teams in a game, 264). Second place on that list? The 131 points UNLV scored on, you guessed it, Loyola Marymount in that same tournament. 42. No team has ever shot a higher percentage than Oklahoma State did in its second-round game against Tulane in 1992. The second-seeded Cowboys made 28 of their 35 shots (80.0 percent) but somehow lost to the Green Wave. Just kidding. The Cowboys won by 16. 43. No team has ever recorded more assists in a game than North Carolina’s 36 in a 1988 game against (shocker alert) Loyola Marymount. The Tar Heels made 49 field goals in that 123-97 second-round victory. 44. No team has ever recorded more steals in a game than Louisville’s 20 against North Carolina A&T in the Cardinals’ 2013 opener. Russ Smith had eight steals in that game, tying the record held by four other players. The Cardinals went on to win the national title that year, racking up another 45 steals in their final five games.



12

Milestone games



45. In the first game in NCAA Tournament history, Villanova beat Brown, 42-30, on March 17, 1939. The game was held in Philadelphia. 46. In the 1,000th game in NCAA Tournament history, Villanova again was the victorious team. This time, the Wildcats beat Houston, 90-72, on March 13, 1981 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 47. In the 2,000th game in NCAA Tournament history, another team with the Wildcats nickname (Arizona) clinched a spot in the Final Four with a 96-92 overtime victory against Providence on March 23, 1997, in Birmingham, Alabama. 48. In the 3,000th game in NCAA Tournament history, no Wildcats were involved. Instead, seventh-seeded San Diego State knocked off 10th-seeded Oklahoma, 70-55, on March 22, 2013. To bring it all back in a nice circle, this game was held in Philadelphia.



13

Presidential factors



49. The 1981 championship game between Indiana and North Carolina happened the same day that Ronald Reagan was shot. Discussions were had about postponing the contest, but once Reagan’s doctor announced that the president would be OK, the game went on as scheduled. 50. President Bill Clinton, a noted Arkansas Razorbacks fan, became the first sitting president to attend NCAA Tournament games in person. And the former Arkansas governor didn’t just attend one contest: He was there for Arkansas’ Elite Eight win against Michigan, for Arkansas’ Final Four win against Arizona and he watched his beloved team beat Duke to win the national championship, too. 51. In 2009, President Barack Obama showed the nation his bracket picks live on ESPN, the first time a president did so on live television. 52. In 2012, President Obama not only attended the First Four in Dayton, but he brought along British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had never attended a basketball game in person. In the game, Western Kentucky beat Mississippi Valley State, 59-58, in a battle of 16 seeds.



14

Upset U.



53. In 1991, Syracuse was the first No. 2 seed to get upended by a No. 15 seed in the opening round. Despite a 26-5 record and superstar Billy Owens, Jim Boeheim’s team was shaky down the stretch and Richmond took advantage in a stunning 73-69 victory. 54. Richmond coach Dick Tarrant was no stranger to big NCAA Tournament upsets, though. In 1984, his 12th-seeded Spiders knocked off fifth-seeded Auburn and in 1988, his 13th-seeded club knocked off fourth-seeded Indiana (and, if you remember, Indiana had won the 1987 national championship). Beating a 2 seed was a natural progression. 55. Tarrant isn’t the only Richmond coach to lead the Spiders to an upset. In 1998, John Beilein’s Richmond team was a No. 14 seed, and his Spiders upended South Carolina, 63-62 (side note: The Gamecocks had lost their opener to Coppin State as a No. 2 seed the year before). 56. And coach Chris Mooney helped lead the Spiders to the Sweet 16 as a No. 12 seed in 2011. Richmond knocked off fifth-seeded Vanderbilt in the opener and then eliminated fellow Cinderella Morehead State (the No. 13 seed) before falling to No. 1 seed Kansas in the Sweet 16.



15

Coaching chops



57. No coach had made more consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances than legendary North Carolina coach Dean Smith, who led his Tar Heels to the big dance 23 consecutive seasons. 58. Well, Dean Smith held the record until Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski made the tournament for the 24th year in a row in 2018. Coach K won three of his five NCAA Tournament championship in that stretch (2001, 2010, 2015). 59. Only three coaches have led their alma mater to multiple NCAA titles — Branch McCracken at Indiana, Ed Jucker at Cincinnati and Roy Williams at North Carolina. 60. Until 2016, Lon Kruger was the only coach to take five different schools to the NCAA Tournament. His current team, Oklahoma, rolled to the Final Four in 2016; he’s also led Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV to the tournament. Tubby Smith led Texas Tech to the tournament in 2016. He's also led Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky and Minnesota, and if he takes Memphis (his new team) to the big dance next year, he'll own the record.



16

Jumpin’ Jumpers



61. Credit for drawing up the best buzzer beater in NCAA Tournament history just might belong to Homer Drew, the longtime Valparaiso coach, but credit for executing the play goes to his son Bryce a couple of his Valpo teammates. The Crusaders were down two points in the opening round of the 1998 tournament to No. 4 seed Ole Miss with 2.5 seconds left, needing to go the length of the court to score. Jamie Sykes threw a long inbounds pass to Bill Jenkins, who used a touch pass to get the ball to Bryce Drew. He caught it, jumped and knocked down a 3-pointer that will long live in tournament lore. 62. This might be the most famous non-buzzer beater in upset history. With No. 9 seed Northern Iowa up by a point on No. 1 seed Kansas in the second round of the 2010 tournament, the Panthers had the ball and broke the Jayhawks’ press with 38 seconds left on the game clock and 30 left on the shot clock. Instead of pulling the ball out to use more clock, Ali Farokhmanesh knocked down a 3-pointer that pushed Northern Iowa’s lead to four points, and the Panthers held on to win by two points. 63. Ty Rogers hit the biggest shot on what was one of the most unforgettable days of opening-round basketball in NCAA Tournament history. Rogers’ long 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer gave 12th-seeded Western Kentucky a 101-99 win against No. 5 seed Drake on March 21, 2008. On that same day, in the same arena (the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa, Florida), De’Jon Jackson hit a jumper with 1.2 seconds left to give 13th-seeded San Diego a win over Connecticut, 12th-seeded Villanova beat Clemson and 13th-seeded Siena beat Vanderbilt. 64. In 1990, Clemson led Connecticut, 70-69, with 1.0 seconds left on the clock. UConn’s Scott Burrell launched a pass all the way down the court. Tate George caught it, spun and knocked down a jumper that gave the Huskies the stunning victory.