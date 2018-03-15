The 2018 NCAA Tournament brackets are out, and March Madness has officially begun. For those in bracket pools, it's time to identify sleepers, spot potential upsets, and lock down the perfect Final Four and National Champion picks. To do that, you must be ready for any matchup, regardless of seeds. The NCAA Tournament Predictor tool from TeamRankings.com helps you cut through the noise and "expert analysis" by instantly dishing out key stats and rankings so you can make more informed predictions.

March Madness 2018: Sharpen your bracket picks with TeamRankings' NCAA Tournament Predictor tool

TeamRankings.com's NCAA Tournament Predictor tool has advanced features you won't find anywhere else. From historical win odds based on seed to odds based on performances in similar matchups, TeamRankings goes deep inside the numbers. If "standard" stats are more your thing, the NCAA Predictor tool shows you where teams rank in key offensive and defensive categories, including points per possession and the "four factors of winning" (effective field goal percentage, turnover percentage, offensive rebound percentage, and free throw attempts/field goal attempts).

MORE FROM TEAMRANKINGS: Customizable NCAA Tournament picks, odds, tips

Of course, the NCAA Tournament Predictor tool is just a portion of what's available at TeamRankings.com. With projections driven by the world's top ratings systems and Vegas odds, plus the ability to customize picks based on your pool size and scoring system, it's no wonder TeamRankings has multiple finishes in the top one to two percent of ESPN's national bracket contests.

MORE FROM TEAMRANKINGS: Customizable NCAA Tournament picks, odds, tips