TBS's first NCAA Selection Show was Godzilla-like disaster

"Please do not call 911 to complain about the format of the NCAA Tournament selection show," read the tweet from the Lawrence, Kan., Police Department. "We can’t do anything about it, no matter how bad it is."

TBS' first NCAA Selection Show was Godzilla-like disaster

OK, Turner and CBS Sports, when the nation's police departments are publicly mocking your "2018 NCAA March Madness Selection Show," it might be time to reassess your approach.



Please do not call 911 to complain about the format of the NCAA tournament selection show. We can’t do anything about it, no matter how bad it is.

— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 11, 2018



Spin control is nice, but some things can't be spun, baby. TBS's first-ever attempt to televise the annual Selection Show was a technical disaster, despite the presence of some of sports TV's biggest talents, such as Charles Barkley and Jim Nantz.

The tone was set during the first 10 minutes when co-hosts Greg Gumbel and Ernie Johnson took the stage. As they began speaking, it was obvious the audio and video were not synced up. In fact, the audio was running five to 10 seconds behind. The effect was like watching one of those dubbed-over foreign films from the 1950s, like "Godzilla, King of Monsters." Things got so bad, TBS directors (wisely) placed Gumbel and Johnson off-camera so all we could hear was the voices.

Hardcore college basketball fans remember when the Selection Show took only 30 minutes on CBS rather than Sunday's bloated two hours on TBS. They were still chuckling over how CBS's 2016 Selection Show dawdled over revealing the brackets — leading to somebody leaking a completely accurate bracket on Twitter. Sunday's audio disaster was manna from heaven for people who love to hate the Selection Show.

There were some excellent moments during the two-hour show. Barkley, Nantz and Kenny Smith made some excellent points about programs and brackets. But it was tough to overcome the disastrous beginning.

If it ain't broke don't fix it.

In yet another shift, TBS decided to announce the teams making it to the Big Dance but delayed the reveal of the bracket. That brought an unusually public rebuke from Mike Greenberg of ESPN, who called it a "terrible idea."



The extraordinary drama normally associated with this has been completely muted by the format. This was a terrible idea.

— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) March 11, 2018



Normally, Bigfoot sports TV talents never, ever publicly criticize competitors because they're afraid of being ripped themselves. The fact Greenberg was willing to tweet what many viewers was thinking shows the antipathy toward TBS's first Selection Show effort Sunday night.

All TBS can say at this point is: Maybe next year.