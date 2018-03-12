March Madness 2018: People really hated the new Selection Sunday show format

CBS and Turner Sports announced ahead of Selection Sunday that they were going in a new direction this year.



Those changes include first naming the 68 teams in alphabetical order, and then slowly revealing the bracket itself. https://t.co/ucr9v184gU pic.twitter.com/khwaBGxGYE

— Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 11, 2018



Yes, you read that correctly. They listed the schools alphabetically first before revealing the entire bracket. In addition, they showed all of the automatic bids in a slow fashion before moving on to the at-large bids.

There were complaints about the format change ahead of time, and when it came down to it, people really didn't like what they were watching. The announcements took a long time before we found out who made it, and social media was abuzz with complaints.

Reaction to Selection Sunday show



Please do not call 911 to complain about the format of the NCAA tournament selection show. We can’t do anything about it, no matter how bad it is.

— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 11, 2018





America is uniting. All it took was a horrible Selection Sunday show format.

— JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) March 11, 2018





"If it ain't broke, don't fix it."



See: NCAA Selection Show, 2018.

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 11, 2018





the new Selection Sunday show pic.twitter.com/slG5QPmUwr

— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 11, 2018





They really do find a way to make the Selection Sunday Show worse every year

— Storrs South (@UConn6thBorough) March 11, 2018





::10 minutes later::

Greg Gumbel: those are your automatic qualifiers, now here's a list of every single team in division one.



::Thursday at noon::

Greg Gumbel: now it's time to reveal the brackets.

— Dan It's Pronounced Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) March 11, 2018

