March Madness 2018: People really hated the new Selection Sunday show format

Sporting News
Sporting News /

CBS and Turner Sports announced ahead of Selection Sunday that they were going in a new direction this year.



Yes, you read that correctly. They listed the schools alphabetically first before revealing the entire bracket. In addition, they showed all of the automatic bids in a slow fashion before moving on to the at-large bids.

MARCH MADNESS 2018: Interactive and printable NCAA Tournament bracket

There were complaints about the format change ahead of time, and when it came down to it, people really didn't like what they were watching. The announcements took a long time before we found out who made it, and social media was abuzz with complaints.


Reaction to Selection Sunday show








