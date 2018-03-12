Tiger Woods did not quite manage to win the Valspar Championship, but the 14-time major champion briefly sent Twitter crazy as he threatened to pull off a miraculous finish at Palm Harbor.

Tiger Woods, I love you: Niall Horan leads praise for show-stopping putt

Trailing eventual winner Paul Casey by two shots with two holes to play, Woods rolled in a curling 44-foot birdie putt on the 17th to sensationally sustain his hopes of claiming a first PGA Tour title since 2013.

The 42-year-old was unable to replicate the feat on the last and had to settle for a share of second with Patrick Reed on nine under as Casey triumphed.

However, the efforts of Woods still prompted a raft of appreciative tweets, including one from singer Niall Horan, of One Direction, that simply read: "Tiger woods, I love you."

Houston Texans star JJ Watt was similarly impressed, writing: "Has any one athlete ever moved the needle for an entire sport like Tiger for golf?! Maybe MJ [Michael Jordan], Serena [Williams] ... idk. Man that's crazy."

Just imagine how excited people will be if Woods, looking fitter than he has in years following four back surgeries, gets into contention at next month's Masters, where he has taken the green jacket four times.