The Gambia poised to rejoin Comm Games

The list of competing nations at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games is set to rise with the Republic of the Gambia set to return to the fold.

The Gambia is set to be approved to compete in next month's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The African nation did not compete at the 2014 Glasgow Games after withdrawing from the Commonwealth in 2013.

But a change of prime minister in 2016 led to the readmission of The Gambia to the Commonwealth last month.

On March 31 the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) will hold a general assembly on the Gold Coast, where members will be encouraged to approve The Gambia's reintroduction in time for next month's event.

If approved, The Gambia's team of six athletes will be allowed to compete at the Gold Coast Games.

It will mean 71 nations and territories will take part at the event.

"We have raced against the clock to put forward a resolution," CGF president Louise Martin said.

"The prospect of The Gambia's return to the Commonwealth Games is an exciting one and continues the momentum that is currently with the Commonwealth."

If approval is granted, this will be the 11th Games appearance for the small nation, located on the northwest coast of Africa.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation president Peter Beattie welcomed the move.

"The diversity of the Commonwealth is what makes the Games so special, so it is great to have another wonderful African nation competing," Mr Beattie said.