Kelly Slater pulls out of WSL opener

Kelly Slater says he had to resist temptation to return to World Surf League action too soon, pulling out of the Gold Coast season opener as he recovers from foot surgery.

Slater missed a much-hyped first round Quiksilver Pro match-up with Mick Fanning on Sunday then announced his withdrawal on Monday ahead of his elimination second round heat.

His place was taken by South Africa's Michael February, with Slater joking he deserves a 10 per cent caddy fee if February goes on to win the Gold Coast event.

The 11-time world champion has been back surfing recently since foot surgery but accepted he needed to wait longer to return to competition.

"The looming excitement about a new year starting, my foot sort of magically allowing me to surf the past couple of days and a number of other factors had me talking myself back into jumping in as soon as possible against my better judgment," Slater said in a statement.

The 46-year-old Slater said he'd taken something from hearing retirement-bound Fanning speak on Sunday of his desire to leave his "comfort zone" on the tour after 17 years and explore new horizons, saying it had resonated with him too.

"Hearing Mick talk about his choice yesterday rang true for me also around doing things that make you uncomfortable.

"Competing is a natural environment for us both and it's the easy route for me.

"I feel I've had a couple of half-hearted attempts these past couple of years fighting injury and desire," he said.

"The foot injury symbolises a lot at this point in my career both as an ending and as a beginning."