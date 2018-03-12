Federer downs Delbonis to kick off Indian Wells Masters title defence

Roger Federer emerged unscathed from a testing second set to see off Federico Delbonis 6-3 7-6 (8-6) in the opening match of his Indian Wells Masters title defence on the ATP Tour.

Federer holds off Delbonis to kick off title defence

The world number one had looked well on his way to a comfortable second-round victory when rain halted play on Saturday with the second set tied at 2-2, but he did not have it all his own way a day later.

It was a determined Delbonis who looked to have been eased by the clearer conditions and he forced Federer to rescue a break point in the second game after the restart.

The defending champion came through, though, reaching a tie-break before his class told and it became apparent that the weather had only delayed the inevitable.

Federer charged into a 4-1 lead, then went ahead 5-2, stuttering before clinching the match with a stretching trademark volley that Delbonis returned into the net.

With Novak Djokovic dumped out an hour earlier, Federer has a golden opportunity to go on and take an outright record sixth title in California, with Filip Krajinovic up next.