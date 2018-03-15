March Madness 2018: East Region stats, upsets, sleepers that will decide the bracket

Villanova earned the No. 1 seed out East after winning the Big East Tournament. The Wildcats lost just four games this season while utilizing a balanced scoring attack.

March Madness 2018: Stats, upsets, sleepers that will decide the bracket’s East Region

Here's a look at the East Region.

NCAA bracket: East region

No. 1 seed Villanova’s earliest threat

No. 4-seeded Wichita State — The Shockers traded blows with Cincinnati this season — a physical tam — which should help them against Villanova's imposing starting lineup. Wichita State has produced some March magic in recent seasons. It has the talent and depth to do the same this year, and head coach Gregg Marshall knows how to get the most out of his team at the right time. Watch out for Shockers point guard Landry Shamet (15 ppg.) and center Shaquille Morris (14 ppg.). Both can take over a game on both ends of the court.

The most eye-popping stat

No. 14 Steven F. Austin has made five NCAA Tournament appearances, but four have come in the last five years.

The most overrated seed

No. 9 Alabama — The Crimson Tide went 19-15 this season, which was ninth in the SEC. McDonald's All-American freshmen Collin Sexton and John Petty gave Alabama some star power, but they didn't have enough substance to deserve such a high seed. The Crimson Tide also limped into the NCAA Tournament, losing six of their last eight games.

The most dangerous sleeper

No. 3 Texas Tech — The Red Raiders had eight players average at least five points per game this season, led by potent guard Keenan Evans at 17.5 points per game. While Texas Tech isn't known for its basketball prowess, it proved this season that it could hang with the blue bloods by beating Kansas, Oklahoma and West Virginia. The bottom half of the East Region looks a bit light, with No. 2 Purdue posing Texas Tech's only real threat on paper.

The first-round upset alert

No. 11 UCLA/St. Bonaventure over No. 6 Florida — Whichever team wins the play-in game should have a great chance at upsetting an inconsistent Gators squad. Both UCLA and St. Bonaventure posses explosive offenses and Florida has been prone to long scoreless lulls. Florida is both a dangerous team and a threat to lose its first game. The Gators are the wild card of the East Region.

The Final Four pick

MORE:

March Madness 2018: South Region stats, upsets, sleepers that will decide the bracket



Villanova — Of all the Regions in this year's NCAA Tournament, the East looks the weakest. Villanova is a battle-tested team fresh off a conference tournament win. They have an elite point guard in Jalen Brunson, shooters and a deep backcourt. Texas Tech and Wichita State are potential road blocks, but Villanova should prevail.

This report will be updated.