Paul Casey teed off Sunday before all of the Tiger Woods mania, and he did enough to claim the Valspar Championship.

Valspar Championship: Paul Casey hangs on to beat charging Tiger Woods

Casey started the final round five shots behind leader Corey Conners, but shot a final-round 6-under 65 to win the tournament at 10 under. Casey finished his final round over an hour before the final group, patiently waiting to find out his fate. It ultimately ended in his second PGA Tour win.

"Very rewarding to have a good putting Sunday," Casey said after his round. "It's the thing that's been holding me back and the frustrating thing for a couple of years. Although they weren't long putts the putts on all three, par putts on 16, 17 and 18 were tricky little things, right to left, dead straight and then left to right.



"I sent them all beautifully, right line and speed. I haven't done that in an awful long time. Didn't feel like I missed any opportunities last season for wins because I purely didn't putt good enough."

Woods, playing in just his fourth PGA Tour event since January last year, finished tied for second with Patrick Reed at 9 under. Woods birdied the first hole Sunday, but stalled throughout the next 16 holes, playing them in 1-over par.

It appeared Woods was going to make another par on the par-3 17th, but he drained a 44-foot putt to get within one of Casey.

While Woods was making that putt, Reed was on the 18th green needing a two-putt to force a playoff. He left his first putt so short that it trickled back to his feet, leading to a painful bogey.



Golf is heartbreaking.



Patrick Reed will finish short by 1.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/gzFzrDMDor

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2018



Sergio Garcia threw his name into the ring with a 6-under 65 of his own. He ended the tournament in solo fourth at 8 under.

"I left some shots out there on the front-9, too. But it was a great round," Garcia said after his round. "Too much work to do today. Good to be able the play that well and give myself some good chances."

For Woods, this was his first top-3 PGA Tour finish since 2013 when he won five events. It was also his first top 10 since 2015.