MLB free agency rumors: Jake Arrieta signs 3-year deal with Phillies

Jake Arrieta's painfully slow free agency is now over.

According to multiple reports, the 2015 Cy Young Award winner has agreed to a three-year, $75 million deal with the Phillies on Sunday.



Arrieta, who just turned 32, had a 3.53 ERA last season in 168 1/3 innings over 30 starts with the Cubs. He'll now become a veteran ace of a young rotation.

He didn't take long to confirm his new deal, tweeting "Where's the best cheesesteak in Philly?"



Unfortunately for Arrieta, a slow free-agent market forced him to accept a lesser deal than he reportedly turned down from the Cubs. Chicago made a last-ditch call to Arrieta, gauging his interest in a deal similar to what Darvish eventually agreed to. Darvish signed a six-year, $126 million deal, but before that deal was closed Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein reportedly put in a final call to Arrieta, who had been a mainstay of the team's rotation in recent seasons.

This article will be updated.

