Bellerin fires back at Deeney as row continues

Deeney inspired Watford to a comeback win against the Gunners at Vicarage Road in October, the forward telling the media after the game that Arsenal lacked "cojones".

The Hornets forward converted a penalty after he was controversially adjudged to have been fouled by Bellerin, Deeney saying on BT Sport : "He had his long hair in the way, he couldn't see what he's doing."

Deeney's words evidently hit a nerve with Arsenal as, five months later, Bellerin got his revenge on the 29-year-old after the Gunners earned a 3-0 victory at Emirates Stadium.

After Petr Cech saved a Deeney penalty on the goalkeeper's way to a 200th Premier League clean sheet, Bellerin was quick to aim a barb at Deeney over social media.

"Looks like you couldn't see today either @T_Deeney," wrote Bellerin, who missed the game through injury.

Team-mate Alexandre Lacazette obviously appreciated Bellerin's effort, responding to the post with a series of laughing emojis.

Deeney is yet to respond.