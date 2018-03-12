Bengaluru FC head coach Albert Roca was delighted with his team's performance as they defeated Pune City 3-1 to book a place in the final of the Indian Super League.

ISL 2017-18: Albert Roca - Bengaluru FC will do everything to win the title

Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick for the home side as they bettered Pune who had held them to a 0-0 draw in the first leg fixture.

"What can I say about Sunil Chhetri? There are no words to define him, he is an outstanding player," praised Roca after the game.

Jonatan Lucca smashed the net with a stunning free-kick in the 82nd minute to make matters interesting but Chhetri put the game to bed with his third goal in the 89th minute. There were worries when fullback Subashish Bose fouled Marcelinho at the edge of the box as Pune City chased an equaliser with the score 1-0 in favour of the Blues in the 53rd minute.

"It was a very important moment when Subashish tackled Marcelinho (outside the box). It was important to score the second goal," said Roca who also clarified yet another late substitution to replace Miku.

"Miku is a winner. He likes to score and to be important to the team. But he showed his class in the minutes that he played. He was fighting all the time but we needed someone to help the team in the last five minutes."

Pune City's head coach Ranko Popovic had his stadium ban for his comments on referees overturned and Roca feels he deserved to be on the field.

"He is a great coach, I like him. I wanted him to be there on the pitch, he deserved to be there. I won't talk too much about whether it is fair or not."

Bengaluru will now face the winner of the match between Chennaiyin and FC Goa in the ISL final scheduled to take place at the Kanteerava Stadium on March 17.

"It is what we wanted, to play here in front of our fans. I am very happy for that. On the other hand, it also a pressure of playing at home. But this is the final and it is special. We have this chance, we will do everything to get the title."