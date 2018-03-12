Sarpong pessimistic about Aduana’s chances in Caf Champions League

Former Aduana Stars coach J.E Sarpong doesn’t believe the Ghana Premier League champions would make it to the group stage of the Caf Champions League after they managed a slim 1-0 win over Algerian club E.S Setif last week.

Both sides will meet on March 18 for the return leg in Algeria.

"It's over for Aduana Stars in the Caf Champions League. We have to be honest and tell them the truth," Sarpong told Goal.

"For a club to progress to the group stage of the competition, they must win the first leg with a huge margin but what did we see in Dormaa Ahenkro? It took them a second-half penalty before they could even defeat Setif and per their records, they have not scored any away goal in the competition.

"There's no way Setif will allow Aduana to eliminate them at their backyard especially when they have the chance to use all available means to qualify," he added.

Goal understands that there was a training ground bust-up between striker Derrick Sassraku and midfielder Elvis Opoku on Saturday and Aduana's management have decided to drop the duo pending the approval of club's bankroller.