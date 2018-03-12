News

We will get there – O'Shea optimistic despite Italy's miserable campaign

Conor O'Shea believes building a better future for Italian rugby will be a long process as he remains confident despite his side's dismal Six Nations campaign.

We will get there – O'Shea optimistic despite Italy's miserable campaign

Italy have been outclassed in this year's competition and sit bottom of the standings without a point ahead of next week's final-round clash with Scotland at Stadio Olimpico.

But head coach O'Shea was still positive after Sunday's 38-14 reverse in Wales, pointing out various factors that keep him optimistic.

"We have held our hands up as a country and said what we haven't done," he said. "We are doing a heck of a lot, we will fight every battle and improve every week.

"If you go around the clubs, see the under-20s beating Wales and look at the players coming through, we are building a team and we are building a system piece by piece.

"I am not here for me, I am here for Italian rugby. We deserve our place.

"We are doing everything that is right for Italian rugby – we will get there. Full stop."

