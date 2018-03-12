The time college basketball fans have been waiting for is finally here.

Selection Sunday 2018 live blog: Who's in bracket, who's out, who got snubbed

It's Selection Sunday 2018.

Field of 68

6:55 p.m. ET—Oh yeah, you probably need a printable bracket. Here you go!

6:48 p.m. ET—Creighton AD Bruce Rasmussen, the head of the selection committee, says Oklahoma's six wins against top 35 RPI teams got the Sooners into the tournament. Wins in February and December count just as much as wins in February and March, he added.

6:47 p.m. ET—Creighton AD Bruce Rasmussen, the head of the selection committee, says St. Mary's, which only had one win quality win, which came against Gonzaga, and it's weak non-conference schedule kept the Gaels out of the Field of 68.

6:45 p.m. ET—Creighton AD Bruce Rasmussen, the head of the selection committe says Davidson's upset of Rhode Island in the A-10 Tournament Final knocked Notre Dame out of the Field of 68. Rasmussen says Syracuse was the last team in.

6:40 p.m. ET—Last and certainly not least, here are the West Region matchups.



6:35 p.m. ET—Here's a look at the Midwest Region matchups.



6:28 p.m. ET—Here's a look at the East Region matchups.



6:24 p.m. ET—Virginia, Villanova, Xavier and Kansas earn No. 1 seeds.

6:25 p.m. ET—South Region opening matchups are as follows:



6:23 p.m.ET —First four matchups in Dayton, Ohio will include: No. 16 LIU-Brooklyn vs. No. 16 Radford (Tuesday, 6:40 p.m ET), No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. UCLA (Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. ET), No. 16 NC Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (Wednesday, 6:40 p.m ET), No. 11 Arizona St. vs. No. 11 Syracuse (Wednesday, 9:10 p.m ET.

6:20 p.m. ET—The first four in are UCLA, St. Bonaventure, Arizona St. and Syracuse. The first four out are Baylor, Notre Dame, St. Mary's and USC.

6:19 p.m. ET—Now, maybe, we'll start learning who's playing who.

6:16 p.m. ET—Here's a breakdown of the leagues with multiple teams in the 2018 NCAA Tournament field: ACC (9), SEC (9), Big 12 (7), Big East (6), Big Ten (4), Atlantic 10 (3), Pac-12 (3) and Mountain West. (3)

6:13 p.m. ET—St. Bonaventure, Syracuse, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Wichita St. West Virginia and Xavier are all in. That's it for the at-large bids folks.

6:11 p.m. ET—This going alphabetically if you haven't caught on. Ohio State, Oklahoma, Providence, Purdue, Rhode Island and Seton Hall are in. Sorry Notre Dame. You're out.

6:10 p.m. ET—Miami, Michigan State, Mizzou, NC State, Nevada and North Carolina all make the Field of 68.

6:08 p.m. ET—The at-large bids announcements have begun. Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Butler, Creighton, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Houston and Kansas State are all in.

6:02 p.m. ET—Selection Show host Ernie Johnson says all 68 teams in this year's NCAA Tournament will be announced within the first 10 minutes of the broadcast. However, you won't know what regions they'll all be playing in or who they'll be matched up against nearly as soon. That's the magic of television. There are ads to sell and airtime to fill folks.

6 p.m. ET—It's time. The annual NCAA Tournament selection show, hosted by Greg Gumbel and Ernie Johnson. is beginning, live on TBS.

5:43 p.m. ET—The tension builds as at-large teams wait to see where they'd be seeded.



5:39 p.m. ET—Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi projects Arizona St., Louisville, Notre Dame and Baylor as the First Four out of the NCAA Tournament.

5:38 p.m. ET–Kansas coach Bill Self says he and his staff expect Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike, who missed the entire Big 12 Tournament with an injury, to be ready to go for their first game in the Big Dance.

5:32 p.m. ET—Cincinnati earns the last automatic bid into the 2018 NCAA Tournament with a 56-55 win against Houston in the American final.

More than 30 teams, including Michigan (Big Ten), Virginia (ACC), Kansas (Big 12), Arizona (Pac-12), Kentucky (SEC) and Villanova (Big East) have already punched their tickets to the Big Dance. You can track the rest of the automatic bid winners on SN's tracker.