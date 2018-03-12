Patrick Kane scores gorgeous game-winner against Bruins

Patrick Kane's 25th goal of the season was the kind of game-winning gem that could be on repeat without getting old.

Patrick Kane score gorgeous game-winner against Bruins

Chicago's right winger scored on a power play with 3:16 remaining in the third period Sunday to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead in a game they eventually won 3-1.

Anton Khudobin didn't stand a change against Kane's shot.

The lethal wrist shot was what Chicago needed to take the lead, and Brent Seabrook notched an insurance goal two minutes later.

Chicago's coach had high praise for Kane's go-ahead winner.



Joel Quenneville on Patrick Kane's game-winning goal: "That's one of the best shots we've seen all year." #Blackhawks

The Hawks' 3-1 win snapped the Bruins' six-game winning streak. Chicago is 12 points behind the Avalanche for the second Western Conference wild card spot, while the Bruins trail the Lightning by six points in the Atlantic Division.