Cavs lose Cedi Osman for at least 2 weeks; Rodney Hood day-to-day with back strain

Sporting News
The Cavaliers will be missing two key players as a result of injuries.

Cedi Osman will be sidelined for two weeks after an MRI revealed a left hip flexor strain. The backup forward suffered the injury during the Cavs' 116-102 loss against the Clippers on Friday.

The Cavs announced he will undergo a rehabilitation for the injury and be reevaluated for a specific return date after that.

Rodney Hood also left the Cavs-Clippers game after suffering a lower back strain. It's not clear at this point how long the starting small forward will be out as he is day-to-day, but he is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Coach Tyronn Lue said Jeff Green will start in Hood's place against the Lakers.

