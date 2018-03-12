Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - Substitute Batshuayi to the rescue in dramatic finale

Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored an injury-time winner as Borussia Dortmund edged fellow Champions League hopefuls Eintracht Frankfurt in a 3-2 thriller on Sunday.

Eintracht twice came from behind to seemingly claim a point at Signal Iduna Park, but Batshuayi struck the second of a personal double in stoppage-time to break the visitors' hearts.

With Eintracht hoping for an offside flag that would not come, Batshuayi lashed home to end a four-game winless run in all competitions for Dortmund.

The visitors had deserved a draw, Niko Kovac's men - who started the day level on points with Dortmund - levelling twice thanks to goals from Luka Jovic and Danny Blum.

But it was not to be as substitute Batshuayi sent Dortmund back up to third in the Bundesliga, boosting their Champions League qualification hopes.

Dortmund suffered a shock home loss to RB Salzburg in the Europa League on Thursday but bounced back in stunning fashion to extend Peter Stoger's unbeaten league run to 11 league matches.