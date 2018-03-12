Joe Burgess' hat-trick for Wigan Warriors handed Wakefield Trinity their first Super League defeat of the season, while Castleford Tigers cruised to victory on Sunday.

Rugby League: Burgess hat-trick lifts Wigan into second

Wigan leapfrogged Wakefield into second place with a 30-18 win after a dominant second half in which Burgess completed his treble at the DW Stadium.

Ben Jones-Bishop's double had secured the visitors a 12-10 half-time lead, with Burgess and Taulima Tautai scoring in response, but the Warriors moved through the gears after the interval to blow Trinity away.

Burgess' second arrived six minutes after the restart and, after Tom Davies added to the scoreline, the hat-trick was completed and the points secured with a rampaging run up the inside, lock Tinirau Arona then going over for a Wakefield consolation.

While Wigan won their game with a second-half rally, Castleford's 22-8 victory over Salford Red Devils was all but sealed in the opening 40 minutes.

Luke Gale starred as he twice converted after tries from Michael Shenton and Paul McShane, before adding a penalty and a try of his own for a 20-0 lead at the interval.

A further Gale penalty separated Salford tries from Junior Sa'u and Jake Bibby in the second half, the latter score coming a minute from the end of a routine home win.