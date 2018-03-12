Crystal Palace’s Van Aanholt impressed with Wilfried Zaha’s impact vs. Chelsea

Patrick van Aanholt is delighted with Wilfried Zaha’s impact in Crystal Palace’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea in their Premier League outing on Saturday.

On his return from a knee injury, the 25-year-old made an impressive cameo against Antonio Conte’s men, although it was not enough as the Eagles suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, stretching their winless run to eight games.

With two goals down in the first half, no thanks to Willian’s opener and Martin Kelly’s own goal, Roy Hodgson replaced Christian Benteke with Zaha just a minute into the second half and the winger set up Van Aanholt for the consolation goal.

And the Dutch defender, who had no doubt about the ability of the winger, has showered encomium on the former Manchester United player.

“He came on and did very well; we know what he can do and what he gives to the team with his energy and his skills,” Aanholt told club website.

“He’s a good player so we are pleased to have him back,” he concluded.

Zaha has scored four goals and contributed two assists this season and will be looking to get into shape ahead of Crystal Palace’s next league game with Huddersfield Town on March 17 as they continue their survival battle.